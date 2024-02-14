Minardo John Sells 47,380 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,040. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.