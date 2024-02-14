Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.09). Approximately 297,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 519,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

Mkango Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £17.49 million, a PE ratio of -678.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.70.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

