Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP.A stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.95. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

