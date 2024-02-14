monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) is Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. monday.com accounts for 3.5% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned about 0.48% of monday.com worth $33,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in monday.com by 61.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.38.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,352. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.