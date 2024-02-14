monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

monday.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.09 and its 200 day moving average is $171.89. monday.com has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $239.22.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.38.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

