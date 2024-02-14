monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.
monday.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.89. monday.com has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.38.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 6,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Wall Street is surprisingly most bullish on these 3 Nasdaq stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Energy sector: assessing breakout potential and key players
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Estée Lauder undergoes a profit makeover to swoon investors
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.