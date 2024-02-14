monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $239.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.38.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

