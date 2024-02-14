Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.35 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $127.46 or 0.00245390 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $85.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,943.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.00534986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00135141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00051641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00156806 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000441 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,397,843 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

