Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 266,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 158,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $31.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

The company has a market cap of $238.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 556.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

