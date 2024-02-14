Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1347 per share on Monday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Mowi ASA Stock Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. 43,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $19.31.
Mowi ASA Company Profile
