Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1347 per share on Monday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Mowi ASA Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. 43,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

