Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) President Michael S. Weinbach Acquires 17,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. 682,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,820. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

