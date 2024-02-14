Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) President Michael S. Weinbach Acquires 17,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Free Report) President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. 682,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,820. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.