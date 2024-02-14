Multichain (MULTI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.41 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Multichain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular exchanges. Multichain has a market capitalization of $23.70 million and $3.41 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

