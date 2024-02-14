Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Sets New 1-Year High at $412.90

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €412.90 ($443.98) and last traded at €409.90 ($440.75), with a volume of 207117 shares. The stock had previously closed at €410.60 ($441.51).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €387.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €375.35.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.