Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Sets New 1-Year High at $412.90

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €412.90 ($443.98) and last traded at €409.90 ($440.75), with a volume of 207117 shares. The stock had previously closed at €410.60 ($441.51).
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €387.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €375.35.
About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.