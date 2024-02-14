Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.66

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.66 and traded as low as $34.00. Muncy Columbia Financial shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 403 shares.

Muncy Columbia Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.