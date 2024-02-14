Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,427.41 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00032002 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019733 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006985 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

