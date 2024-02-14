NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $3.47 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and $237.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00006383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00080656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,177,121,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,482,853 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,176,932,229 with 1,039,156,880 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.30107026 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $203,281,604.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

