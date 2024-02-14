Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Releases Earnings Results

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Nemaura Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRD opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Nemaura Medical has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,483,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 8.59% of Nemaura Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.