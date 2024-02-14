Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Shares Up 5.7%

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 337,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 94,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Nevada King Gold Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40.
Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
About Nevada King Gold
Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nevada King Gold
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada King Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada King Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.