Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Shares Up 5.7%

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 337,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 94,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Nevada King Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

About Nevada King Gold

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

