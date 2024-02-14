New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Trading Up 5%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 1,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.
New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.
