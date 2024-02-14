Newrange Gold (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Trading Up 900%

Shares of Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Free Report) were up 900% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Newrange Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Newrange Gold

(Get Free Report)

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in the Americas. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest North Birch project that covers an area of 3,850 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; and the Argosy gold mine located in the Red Lake Mining division of northwestern Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.