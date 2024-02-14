NFT (NFT) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015217 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,739.27 or 0.99972530 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00173166 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

