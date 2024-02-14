noco-noco (NASDAQ:NCNC) Shares Up 21.5%

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 1,816,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,010,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

noco-noco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18.

Get noco-noco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On noco-noco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of noco-noco during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in noco-noco in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in noco-noco during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,361,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

noco-noco Company Profile

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. The company engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for noco-noco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for noco-noco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.