North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 12.0 %

NYSE:NRT opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on North European Oil Royalty Trust

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.