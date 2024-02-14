Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-1.15 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,699.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 280.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.
