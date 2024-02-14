Numeraire (NMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.87 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Numeraire has a market cap of $161.02 million and approximately $14.87 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.07 or 0.00049856 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,748,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,177,254 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

