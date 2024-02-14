NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Short Interest Up 12.0% in January

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,270,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 14,530,000 shares. Approximately 31.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Up 7.9 %

NYSE SMR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $646.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.87. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.