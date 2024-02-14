Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the January 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000.
Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 293,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,410. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
