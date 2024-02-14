Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the January 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 293,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,410. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2365 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.