Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell Purchases 2,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,101.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.5 %

OCSL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 771,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,358. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

