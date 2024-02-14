Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,148,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

