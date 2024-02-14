OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Down 12.2% in January

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in OFS Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in OFS Capital by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 20,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $151.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.79. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

