Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 350.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONCY

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 5.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ONCY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 193,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,911. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.