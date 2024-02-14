OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 1%

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.01 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.32). 114,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 144,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.38.

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

