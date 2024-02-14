Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Option Care Health makes up about 1.9% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Option Care Health worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.4 %

OPCH traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 219,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.