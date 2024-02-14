Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.11

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $104.02 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015217 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,739.27 or 0.99972530 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00173166 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009111 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10370092 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $3,742,451.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

