OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 987,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 3.2 %

KIDS traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 90,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,027. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.