Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Trading Down 2%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.39. 37,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 43,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Osisko Development Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
