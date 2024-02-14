Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Otis Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 83.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,400,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.