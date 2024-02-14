Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Shares Down 4.1%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.