Oxen Market Cap Hits $7.45 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $4,682.13 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,282.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.00534467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00134713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00051512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00240997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00157099 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,715,501 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

