Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Position Reduced by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.96% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $31,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. 3,520,112 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

