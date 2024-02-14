Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,491,000 after purchasing an additional 259,862 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.