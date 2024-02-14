Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.54. 435,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,819. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.