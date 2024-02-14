Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in State Street by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in State Street by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in State Street by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,265,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.60. 546,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.60.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

