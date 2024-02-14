Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading Down 6.8%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 222,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 303,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

