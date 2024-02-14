Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paramount Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.73-0.79 EPS.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,264. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $978.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

