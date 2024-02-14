Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of PGRE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

