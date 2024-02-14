Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Increases Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Park National has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park National to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.14 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Park National by 67.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

