Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.48

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.48 and traded as low as $11.75. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 2,085 shares trading hands.
Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.
Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
