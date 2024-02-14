Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.48

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.48 and traded as low as $11.75. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 2,085 shares trading hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

