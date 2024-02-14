PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 806,008 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of PayPal worth $127,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,024,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

