Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) COO Sells $814,850.40 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BTU traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. 2,954,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,092. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

